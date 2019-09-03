Twitterati trends #NammaBengaluru after video of astronaut on Bengaluru streets goes viral

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Sep 03: Even though the Chandrayaan 2's Lander Vikram is expected to touchdown on the lunar surface, a similar mission has landed in Bengaluru. Confused? So were the residents of Bengaluru when they stopped an astronaut walking in their vincity.

Recently a video of an artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy has once again hit the headlines with his interpretation of a road infested with potholes - as craters on the surface of the moon.

In a video that quickly went viral, Nanjundaswamy had a person dress as an astronaut to walk over the potholes on Bengaluru's Tunganagar Main Road, pretending that he was negotiating a path through craters.

The minute-long video, opens to give the illusion that a man is walking on the moon. Only seconds later, you realise it's not the moon but a potholes-filled street.

The video, since being shared eight hours ago, has collected over 11,700 shares and more than 6,500 reactions on Facebook.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike, the city's civic agency, claims that there are only 2,840 potholes across Bengaluru, but the actual figure is expected to be higher.

Many commended the artist for how much it looked like the lunar surface at the start of the video, while some tagged concerned officials and ministers to spread the word.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

😂😂 If this doesn't get @BBMP_MAYOR to fix Bangalore's roads and pavements, nothing else will. Let's trend this #NammaBengaluru https://t.co/XXJFWshgdI — Karthik C P (@SonicSiblingCPK) September 2, 2019

Dear Isro why do you Send our astronotes to Russia for training gaganayan come to Bangalore road for cheep moon walk #NammaBengaluru https://t.co/7JkobNpeTO — Prasanna Gouda (@prasannagouda23) September 2, 2019

Roads without Traffic & Honking.... Airconditioned weather... it seemed like the Bangalore of the 70's & 80's #NammaBengaluru pic.twitter.com/PA6DsKS0pd — Gitanjali Maini (@gitanjalimaini) September 2, 2019

Painter & activist Baadal Nanjundaswamy recreates a scenario of an astronaut walking on the surface of the moon filled with craters on a Bengaluru street which is replete with potholes to depict the poor infrastructure in the city#NammaBengaluru #Bengaluru #streetart pic.twitter.com/pCkUJYJwxc — First India (@thefirstindia) September 2, 2019

However, this is not the first time when Nanjundaswamy's pothole art has resonated with the people of Bengaluru and beyond. He has in the past included images and people dressed as mermaids and crocodiles to draw attention to the problem of potholes that has plagued the city for years now, The News Minute reported.