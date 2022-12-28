Tunisha Sharma had started wearing hijab after getting into relationship with Sheezan Khan: Uncle

India

oi-Prakash KL

According to Tunisha Sharma's uncle, she had changed a lot after meeting Sheezan Khan.

Mumbai, Dec 28: Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide a few days ago, had changed after being in a relationship with Sheezan Khan, her uncle told media citing the cops.

He also stated that Sheezan Khan had numerous relationships. "Police today stated before the court that Sheezan had relations with other women too. Police should investigate the case from all angles. Many things about Tunisha had changed after meeting Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab," ANI quoted him as saying.

On the other hand, the cops have reportedly recovered around 250-300 messages from June to December as the investigating officers try to find the reason behind their split. The cops want to know the reason why he deleted those messages.

The actress was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on Saturday. Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Waliv police registered a case against Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Waliv police station told news agency PTI. Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

PM Modi should rise like Krishna rose for Draupadi: Kangana On Tunisha Sharma’s death

The autopsy report of actress Tunisha Sharma has specified 'hanging' as the cause of death, the Mumbai police said on Sunday.

Going by the First Information Report, the two actors were in a relationship and had ended their relationship 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police, according to a report.

Tunisha Sharma started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She was also part of shows such as 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'. Apart from small screen, the actress appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 17:45 [IST]