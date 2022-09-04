Trusted friend: Banglade PM Sheikh Hasina praises India for help during Covid, Ukraine war

Bangladesh PM offers Chittagong Port for use by India as Jaishankar calls on her

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 04: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday termed India a 'trusted friend' and thanked Prime Minister Modi for India's Vaccine Maitri programme. She termed India's role in the evacuation of Bangladesh nationals who were stuck in war-hit Ukraine a "friendly gesture."

Speaking to ANI, Hasina told, "India and Bangladesh are close neighbours, and I always give importance to friendship with our neighbouring countries as I feel this friendship is for our people."

"Our priority will be to bring good wishes, and goodwill to the people of India and the PM and the newly elected President. It's our priority to see how to improve business, and trade between our two countries," she added.

'India should show more generosity’: Sheikh Hasina on India-Bangladesh water dispute

Sheikh Hasina also recounted memories of when her family was assassinated and her life in Delhi under a changed name during the late 1970s.

"India is our trusted friend. We always remember India's contribution during the 1971 war. Even in 1975, when I lost all my family members, the then Indian PM gave us shelter in India," she said.

On Dhaka's relationship with China as well as India, Hasina said that her main goal is the country's development.

"Our foreign policy is very clear - friendship to all, malice to none. If there's a problem, it's between China and India. I don't want to put my nose there," she said.

Sheikh Hasina also urged bilateral solutions to any issues between the two countries.

"When you are living side by side, some problems will come up or remain or you can solve them. We still have issues but I think we will continue our dialogue. For our development, we need cooperation from any country which is suitable for our country," she told ANI.

Responding to the incidents faced by Hindus in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Hasina said that hers is a secular country and the government has always taken immediate action against such incidents.

In PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina meet Tripura on agenda

"As long as we are in power, we will always give importance to this. I will always tell them they are our citizens. But sometimes, some incidents take place and we immediately take action," she said.

Story first published: Sunday, September 4, 2022, 12:58 [IST]