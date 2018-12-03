TRS, Cong, TDP, AIMIM dynastic parties, becoming 'threat to democracy': Modi

Hyderabad, Dec 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the TRS, Congress, TDP and AIMIM of perpetuating dynastic and family rule, saying these parties were becoming a "threat to democracy".

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said of the five parties contesting the Telangana Assembly election, only the BJP was being run democratically. He alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Congress perpetuated dynastic and family rule, adding, "They are becoming a threat to democracy."

The prime minister said many people had sacrificed their lives during the struggle for a separate state of Telangana. Targeting TRS chief and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said, "Nobody has given one family the right to loot."

Modi recalled that Rao was earlier in the Youth Congress and had his first "apprenticeship" in the TDP, noting that he was also a minister in the UPA-I government. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were his "gurus", he said.

PTI