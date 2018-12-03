  • search

Telangana elections: Rahul calls KCR 'Khao Commission Rao'

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Dec 3: In a blistering attack on K Chandrashekar Rao, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that KCR, an acronym by which the Telangana Chief Minister is popularly known as, stands for "Khao Commission Rao". Khao, in Hindi, also means corrupt taking bribes. Though the literal meaning of Khao is eating.

    Telangana elections: Rahul calls KCR Khao Commission Rao
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul earlier in the day claimed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was the BJP's "B team" and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao "operates" as Prime Minister Modi's "Telangana Rubber Stamp".

    Also Read | Telangana Election: TRS 'B team' of RSS and BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

    "You have done so much corruption that your name has become Khao Commission Rao. Narendra Modi has ruled Telangana with a remote control, the truth is you (KCR) can't stand up to him because of your corruption," Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Tandur, Telangana.

    Telangana will will go to polls on December 7. The results, billed as the semi-final to the big battle for Lok Sabha in 2019, will be declared on December 11. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao went for early elections in 2018, when he resigned nine months before the completion of his term.

    Read more about:

    telangana assembly elections 2018 kcr rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 17:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue