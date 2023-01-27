Tripura polls: Set back for opposition, as former state TMC chief, CPI(M) leader join BJP

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 27: In a setback to the Opposition in Tripura ahead of the Assembly elections, former Tripura TMC chief Subal Bhowmik and CPI(M) leader from the state Moboshar Ali have joined the BJP in Delhi on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The Chief Minister said that they will strengthen the party. "In wake of the upcoming polls, the joining of these two leaders will strengthen the party. Owing to the BJP leadership both at the Centre and in the State, there is a lot of public support and trust in us. BJP will definitely form the Government in Tripura once again," ANI quoted Saha as saying.

Bhowmik praised the development in the Northeast during the past eight years and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the region to the international forum. "After PM Modi came to power at the Centre, Tripura has been recognised and development of the state has taken place. The work of 6 National Highways is underway in a small state like Tripura. Tripura has also got an international airport under the leadership of the Prime Minister. PM Modi took the Northeast to the international platform," he added.

He expressed confidence on BJP returning to power again in Tripura. "The Northeast has got an emotional connection with the Prime Minister. We are glad that we have joined the development of Tripura today. We will further develop Tripura. I have confidence that the BJP will repeat its government in Tripura with a thumping majority," he said.

The Assembly elections for Tripura will be held on February 16.

Later, the newly-joined members of the party met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.