'Beauty is not about how you look': Mamata Banerjee apologises for Trinamool minister's comments on President

Tribal people's contribution since independence no less significant: President Murmu

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Nov 15: President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and said the tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hardwork.

Tribal communities made great contributions to the freedom struggle, she said. "I bow down to all tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes. Tribal people's contribution to the nation's journey since Independence is no less significant.

My best wishes for their development and prosperity," Murmu said. The Narendra Modi government had announced iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

'Shameful': BJP slams Mamata for TMC leader's comments on President Murmu

जनजातीय गौरव दिवस पर सभी देशवासियों, विशेषकर जनजातीय समाज के भाइयों और बहनों को मैं बधाई देती हूं!



जनजातीय समुदायों ने अपनी कला, शिल्प और कठिन परिश्रम से राष्ट्र के जीवन को समृद्ध किया है।



उनकी जीवनशैली, विश्व समुदाय को प्रकृति के संवर्धन की शिक्षा प्रदान करती है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2022

"On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, my greetings to fellow citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the tribal society! Tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hardwork. Their lifestyle offers the world lessons in nurturing nature," the president tweeted.