'Shameful': BJP slams Mamata for TMC leader's comments on President Murmu

    Kolkata, Nov 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed Trinamool Congress leader Akhil Giri for his objectionable remarks on President Draupadi Murmu and said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC have always been 'anti-tribal'.

    Akhil Giri, who is the Minister for Correctional Administration, while addressing people in Nandigram on Thursday, reportedly said, "He (Suvendu Adhikari) said that I am not good-looking. How beautiful is he? We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?"

    Akhil Giri
    Akhil Giri

    The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the TMC leader over his objectionable statements. The Bengal BJP said that Mamata Banerjee and TMC are anti-tribal.

    In a tweet, the Bengal BJP said, "President Droupadi Murmu, hails from the Tribal community. Akhil Giri, TMC Minister of Correctional Homes made objectionable comments about her in the presence of Shashi Panja, another minister from the women's welfare department."

    The social media chief of BJP Amit Malviya also assailed the TMC leader and said the Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-Tribals.

    Amit Malviya in a tweet said, "Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, insults the President, says, 'We don't care about looks. But how does your President look? Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-Tribals, didn't support President Murmu for the office and now this.' Shameful level of discourse..."

    Earlier, Congress Udit Raj also made a controversial statement against the President. However, the leader said the statement was his personal views and had nothing to do with the party.

    Before Udit Raj, leader Ajoy Kumar had reportedly said before the presidential election, she represented the evil philosophy of India. However, the leader later said that he respects Draupadi Murmu and that his comments were not for the individual.

    Also, Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was criticized for calling the President 'Rashtrapatni'. Chowdhury later apologised and said it was a 'slip of tongue'.

