Tribal outfit ASA to launch stir across five states to 'free' Parasnath Hills from Jains

Ranchi, Jan 11: Tribal outfit Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) on Wednesday announced it will stage protests across five states on January 17 to free 'Marang Buru' (supreme deity) Parasnath Hills from the Jains.

The outfit said protests will be held in 50 districts of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Bihar and a memorandum will be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu over the issue.

"Parasnath Hills is Marang Buru or God for us tribals but usurped by Jains. Protection of Marang Buru is the protection of the tribal society," ASA president Salkhan Murmu, also a former BJP MP, said.

Various other tribal bodies have also claimed that Parasnath Hills is 'Marang Buru'. He said tribals will again stage a protest at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi on February 11. Various tribal outfits have announced their members will observe a day's fast at the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Ulihatu village in Khunti district on January 30 in solidarity with the movement to "save" Parasnath Hills.

Tribals assemble in Jharkhand's Giridih, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jain community

A large number of tribals had on Tuesday gathered near the Parasnath Hills in Giridih district, urging the state government and the Centre to free their holy site from the "clutches" of the Jain community. They had warned of an intense agitation if their demand was not met.

Hundreds of tribals from Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha demonstrated in the hills, carrying traditional weapons and beating drums.

Jains across the country have been demanding the scrapping of a 2019 Jharkhand government notification designating Parasnath Hills as a tourist place, fearing this would lead to an influx of tourists who may consume non-vegetarian food and liquor at their holy site. Tribals also started the movement to "free" the hills from the Jains.