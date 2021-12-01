Vidarbha statehood: No proposal under consideration to carve out separate state out of Maha, Govt to Lok Sabha

Travelling to Maharashtra? From RT-PCR to quarantine, all you need to know

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 01: Travelling to Maharashtra? Here are a few things to bear in mind as the State Government has come up with a set of new rules amidst the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

All international travellers arriving from at-risk nations will have to undergo 7 day institutional quarantine and 7 day home quarantine. Travellers will be asked to pay or the quarantine facility at designated hotels. The passengers will also be required take RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 on the second, fourth and seventh days after arrival.

Those passengers who test positive will be shifted to a hospital and those testing negative will have to undergo additional seven day quarantine at home. International passengers will have to submit a declaration detailing the countries they have visited in the past 15 days. This would be crossed checked by the immigration on arrival. Incorrect information will attract punishment under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The list of countries deemed at risk for now are United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel. Passenger from at risk countries are advised to prepare to wait at airports till results are out.

Domestic travellers in Maharashtra travelling within the state will either have to be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test report conducted within 48 hours of the time of arrival. Domestic passengers from other states will have to carry a negative report conducted within 48 hours of arrival.

