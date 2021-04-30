Dilli Gupshup: Gambhir and Sehwag to start innings for BJP in Delhi?

Tragic end of cricket players: Full list of cricketers who died of injuries on field

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Sydney, Apr 30: Phil Hughes is the latest to join the list of cricket players who died of the injuries sustained while playing the game.

So far, there have been 12 deaths due to on-field injuries/incidents in the sport. The earliest reported was way back in 1870 when an English cricketer died.

Here's a list of the players who died after getting injured while playing

a. Phil Hughes (Australia, 25) - 2014

The Australia batsman was struck on the head by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and New South Wales. He fractured his skull and suffered massive bleeding in his brain and was operated upon in a Sydney hospital. Hughes died of his injuries two days later.

b. Darryn Randall (South Africa, 32) - 2013

Randall was hit on the side of the head when attempting a pull shot in a South African domestic match. The wicketkeeper-batsman collapsed and was immediately rushed to hospital, but he died from the blow.

c. Zulfiqar Bhatti (Pakistan, 22) - 2013

The Pakistani player was struck in the chest by the ball while batting during a domestic game and fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

d. Richard Beaumont (England, 33) - 2012

Beaumont collapsed on the field after suffering a suspected heart attack and was declared dead after his arrival to hospital.

e. Alcwyn Jenkins (England, 72) - 2009

English umpire Jenkins was officiating a league match when he was struck on the head by a ball thrown by a fielder that hit him accidentally. Jenkins could not recover from his injuries.

f. Wasim Raja (Pakistan, 54) - 2006

Pakistan cricketer Wasim Raja died of a heart attack when playing for Surrey Over 50s in Buckinghamshire.

g. Raman Lamba (India, 38) - 1998

Lamba, a former India international, was hit on the head while fielding during a club match in Dhaka. He went into a coma three days later, before being pronounced dead.

h. Ian Folley (England, 30) - 1993

Folley was hit by the ball below the eye accidentally while batting in a domestic match for Derbyshire against Workington and suffered a fatal heart attack in the hospital.

i. Wilf Slack (England, 34) - 1989

Slack collapsed and died during a domestic match in Banjul, Gambia. He had suffered four blackouts in previous matches, but despite carrying out tests, doctors were unable to diagnose the cause of his death.

j. Abdul Aziz (Pakistan, 18) - 1959

Aziz was hit on the chest while batting in a domestic match in Karachi and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

k. Andy Ducat (England, 56) - 1942

Ducat suffered a heart attack during a game at Lord's, where he collapses and died.

l. George Summers (England, 25) - 1870

Summers was struck on the head while batting for Nottinghamshire against the MCC at Lord's. He didn't treat his injury and returned home only to die from its effects four days later.