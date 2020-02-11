  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tough, tense, round wise details of the Sisodia vs Negi fight in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 11: It was nothing short of a cliff hanger at Patparganj, where Delhi's deputy chief minister and AAP leader, Manish Sisodia was contesting the elections.

    It was a stiff contest between Sisodia and Ravinder Singh Negi of the BJP. After surviving several tense moments, Sisodia managed to win the elections by over 3,000 votes.

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

    Data available with the Election Commission showed that it was a tough and tense fight that lasted 13 rounds. Here is a round wise break up of the Sisodia vs Negi battle.

    Round 1:

    Sisodia - 3,846 votes

    Negi - 3,734 votes

    Round 2:

    Sisodia - 8,791 votes

    Negi - 8,717 votes

    Round 3:

    Sisodia - 13,844 votes

    Negi - 15,271 votes

    Round 4:

    Sisodia - 18,591 votes

    Negi - 19,345 votes

    Round 5:

    Sisodia - 22,901 votes

    Negi - 24,477 votes

    Round 6:

    Sisodia - 28,121 votes

    Negi - 30,303 votes

    Round 7:

    Sisodia - 34,222 votes

    Negi -35,081 votes

    Round 8:

    Sisodia - 38,880 votes

    Negi - 39,436 votes

    Round 9:

    Sisodia - 43,609 votes

    Negi - 44,897 votes

    Round 10:

    Sisodia - 48,493 votes

    Negi - 49,716 votes

    Round 11:

    Sisodia - 54,286 votes

    Negi - 53,630 votes

    Round 12:

    Sisodia - 59,589 votes

    Negi - 57,516 votes

    Round 13:

    Sisodia - 65,215 votes

    Negi - 62,209 votes

    More MANISH SISODIA News

    Read more about:

    manish sisodia aap bjp delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 15:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X