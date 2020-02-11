Tough, tense, round wise details of the Sisodia vs Negi fight in Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: It was nothing short of a cliff hanger at Patparganj, where Delhi's deputy chief minister and AAP leader, Manish Sisodia was contesting the elections.

It was a stiff contest between Sisodia and Ravinder Singh Negi of the BJP. After surviving several tense moments, Sisodia managed to win the elections by over 3,000 votes.

Data available with the Election Commission showed that it was a tough and tense fight that lasted 13 rounds. Here is a round wise break up of the Sisodia vs Negi battle.

Round 1:

Sisodia - 3,846 votes

Negi - 3,734 votes

Round 2:

Sisodia - 8,791 votes

Negi - 8,717 votes

Round 3:

Sisodia - 13,844 votes

Negi - 15,271 votes

Round 4:

Sisodia - 18,591 votes

Negi - 19,345 votes

Round 5:

Sisodia - 22,901 votes

Negi - 24,477 votes

Round 6:

Sisodia - 28,121 votes

Negi - 30,303 votes

Round 7:

Sisodia - 34,222 votes

Negi -35,081 votes

Round 8:

Sisodia - 38,880 votes

Negi - 39,436 votes

Round 9:

Sisodia - 43,609 votes

Negi - 44,897 votes

Round 10:

Sisodia - 48,493 votes

Negi - 49,716 votes

Round 11:

Sisodia - 54,286 votes

Negi - 53,630 votes

Round 12:

Sisodia - 59,589 votes

Negi - 57,516 votes

Round 13:

Sisodia - 65,215 votes

Negi - 62,209 votes