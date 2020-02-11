Tough, tense, round wise details of the Sisodia vs Negi fight in Delhi
New Delhi, Feb 11: It was nothing short of a cliff hanger at Patparganj, where Delhi's deputy chief minister and AAP leader, Manish Sisodia was contesting the elections.
It was a stiff contest between Sisodia and Ravinder Singh Negi of the BJP. After surviving several tense moments, Sisodia managed to win the elections by over 3,000 votes.
Data available with the Election Commission showed that it was a tough and tense fight that lasted 13 rounds. Here is a round wise break up of the Sisodia vs Negi battle.
Round 1:
Sisodia - 3,846 votes
Negi - 3,734 votes
Round 2:
Sisodia - 8,791 votes
Negi - 8,717 votes
Round 3:
Sisodia - 13,844 votes
Negi - 15,271 votes
Round 4:
Sisodia - 18,591 votes
Negi - 19,345 votes
Round 5:
Sisodia - 22,901 votes
Negi - 24,477 votes
Round 6:
Sisodia - 28,121 votes
Negi - 30,303 votes
Round 7:
Sisodia - 34,222 votes
Negi -35,081 votes
Round 8:
Sisodia - 38,880 votes
Negi - 39,436 votes
Round 9:
Sisodia - 43,609 votes
Negi - 44,897 votes
Round 10:
Sisodia - 48,493 votes
Negi - 49,716 votes
Round 11:
Sisodia - 54,286 votes
Negi - 53,630 votes
Round 12:
Sisodia - 59,589 votes
Negi - 57,516 votes
Round 13:
Sisodia - 65,215 votes
Negi - 62,209 votes