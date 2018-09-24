To deal double blow to Pak, not one but many surgical strikes on the anvil

New Delhi, Sep 24: Pakistan has broken all levels of decency and indulged in a couple of barbaric acts over the past one week. A BSF jawan, Narendra Kumar was shot and his throat slit recently.

This barbaric action was followed by the killing of three special police officers in Jammu and Kashmir after they were abducted by terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The immediate fall out of these actions was the cancellation of the Foreign Minister level talks between India and Pakistan which was scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The question now is will the cancellation of talks suffice to send across a strong message to Pakistan. In fact the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan termed the cancellation of talks with India as an arrogant move.

Highly placed sources tell OneIndia that action against Pakistan is round the corner. He said that the action would deal a double blow for Pakistan both along the border as well as in Jammu and Kashmir.

The source indicated a series of strikes across the border was an option. When asked if there could be a surgical strike across the border, the source said that this cannot be ruled out. However the difference this time would that the action would be a sustained one.

Following the earlier surgical strike, Pakistan and quietened down for a while and the terror factories across the Line of Control had moved backwards. However they returned a couple of months later and began spreading havoc both along the border and the Valley.

Security officials say that there is a need for sustained action. The Army and the top brass in the government have already begun discussions on the counter to Pakistan. The source said that it may be more than one surgical strike to keep the pressure on Pakistan continuously.

The Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat too had hinted that surgical strikes were being planned. He said that surgical strike is a weapon of surprise and let it remain a surprise. He said that it is not the first time that Pakistan has carried out a barbaric act and added that stern action is needed to avenge these actions.

The action would be a time and place of choosing of the Indian Army. Sources say that such an action could be expected sometime after October. The immediate concern for now is the smooth conduct of the urban body and Panchayat elections in the Valley.

The Valley strategy:

It may be recalled that the Army had prepared a fresh hit-list in the Valley. It had the names of nearly 10 top commanders of terror groups, which also included Riyaz Naikoo who had called for the resignations of the Kashmir police personnel.

The police and the Army have been given a free hand to go ahead and gun down the commanders. A fresh strategy is being evolved and security officials say that 'Operation Wipe Out," would take place soon.

While there is no denying that the commanders would be taken down soon, the problem however is that the urban body and Panchayat polls are scheduled for October and November. Any major action would be carefully measured, before it is launched. The prime objective for now is to ensure that the polls are conducted and pass off peacefully, top officials part of the security establishment also informed.