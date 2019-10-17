TN by-polls: Stalin vows to unravel truth behind Jayalalithaa’s ‘mysterious death’

India

oi-Vikas SV

Chennai, Oct 16: DMK chief MK Stalin accused the Edapaddi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government of using former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's name to garner votes. He said that the Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam himself had at one point raised doubts over Jayalalithaa's death.

Nanguneri in southern Tirunelveli district and Vikravandi in Villupuram district are going to the bypolls on October 21. Stalin was campaigning for Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan in Nanguneri. DMK is contesting by-polls from Vikravandi.

The current AIADMK government is hiding the truth behind former CM's death, Stalin was quoted as saying. He said AIADMK leaders carry Jayalalithaa's photo to fool the people.

"Now, the AIADMK ministers have all but forgotten the death of a leader because of whom they are in power," Stalin said.

Stalin said EPS government is a slave of the Centre and compromising with state's autonomy and rights of Tamil Nadu .

"The DMK will bring out the truth behind the mysterious death of Jayalalithaa. The present AIADMK government of Edapaddi K Palaniswami (EPS), which is neck deep in corruption is hiding the truth, though it uses her name to claim legitimacy," Stalin who is also the leader of opposition in the assembly said during his campaign for the Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan in Nanguneri.

Jayalalithaa who retained power in the May 2016 elections, was admitted to Apollo hospital on September 22. She passed away on December 5 that year.