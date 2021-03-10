TN elections 2021: Will target anyone who is an 'enemy' to people, says Kamal Haasan

TN Assembly elections 2021: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK releases its first list of candidates

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Mar 10: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday released candidate list ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021, scheduled for April 6, according to a report by ANI.

In this list TTV name is not available. Rengasamy, Senthamilan, pazahniyappan are key faces of the 15 member list.

Addressing reporters after meeting VK Sasikala, Dhinakaran said talks were on with certain political parties for forging an alliance.

AMMK led by Dhinakaran was brought into AIADMK by Sasikala just hours before she left for Bengaluru to surrender before authorities at the Parappana Agrahara prison in February 2017.

On Tuesday, the AMMK sealed an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. Dhinakaran is the nephew of ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala.Owaisi told reporters here that his party would contest three seats-- Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram -- in the polls as part of the alliance.

He said the alliance partners would jointly campaign andhe would attend a public meeting of the alliance to be held at the YMCA grounds in Chennai on March 12.