TMC dismisses speculations of Mamata Banerjee contesting from a second seat

Kolkata, Apr 01: Trinamool Congress on Thursday dismissed the speculation that chief minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from another seat apart from Nandigram.

"The question of Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM) fighting from any other seat does not arise. She is winning Nandigram comfortably," TMC sources told ANI.

The clarification from the TMC came after PM Modi claimed that Mamata Banerjee will now be filing her nomination from a second seat.

Targeting the chief minister , PM Modi said Mamata Banerjee was "afraid of losing", so was forced to camp in Nandigram.

"Didi left Bhawanipore (her constituency in Kolkata) to go to Nandigram. Then she realised her mistake in coming here. Didi is forced to camp in Nandigram for three days," he said at a poll rally in Uluberia.

"Didi, are you going to fill nomination on another seat? First you went to Nandigram, and the people gave you an answer! Wherever you go, the people of Bengal are ready to give you the right answer," PM Modi added.