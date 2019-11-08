  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Demonetisation Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tis Hazari clash: Fresh CCTV footage shows Lawyers chasing, harassing woman DCP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 08: A fresh CCTV video that emerged on social media from the violent clash that took place at the Tis Hazari Court on November 2, shows woman Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Monika Bhardwaj allegedly being harassed.

    Tis Hazari clash: Fresh CCTV footage shows Lawyers chasing, harassing woman DCP

    In the video, lawyers are seen purportedly harassing DCP Monika Bharadwaj. She can be seen running, with a few lawyers trying to catch hold of her while some policemen try to shield her. She was roughed up and was escorted by some men who helped her manage to escape the scuffle.

    According to reports, 9mm pistol also went missing after the clash and an FIR has been registered in the case.

    Several videos and CCTV footages have been surfaced from the court complex and nearby areas that showed the violence.

    Beside the video, a five-minute audio tape of a policeman, who was seriously injured in Saturday's violent clashes at Tis Hazari court, had earlier disclosed that Monika Bhardwaj, present on the spot was allegedly abused and roughed up by the lawyers and a desperate attempt was made to snatch away her PSO's service revolver.

    Meanwhile on Thursday, three senior Delhi Police officers, including two IPS officers, were transferred following a directive the Delhi High Court.

    A parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer had triggered the clash, leaving 20 police personnel and several advocates wounded on November 2.

    More CCTV News

    Read more about:

    cctv woman

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue