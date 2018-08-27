Timeline: 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case

Hyderabad, Aug 27: A Hyderabad court on Monday will pronounce its judgment against four alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives for triggering twin bomb blasts in August 2007 that left 42 people dead in the city. The court will pronounce the judgment 11 years after the blasts.

25 August 2007: Two bombs exploded almost simultaneously Hyderabad, capital of the Indian state of Telangana. The first bomb exploded in Lumbini Amusement Park at 19:45 hrs IST. The second bomb exploded five minutes later at 19:50 in Gokul Chat Bhandar , a popular restaurant.

25 August 2007: At least 42 people were reported to have died in the two bombings.

25 August 2007: Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury described claims linking Bangladesh with the bombings as 'baseless'

26 August 2007: The police discovered 19 unexploded bombs across Hyderabad at bus stops, by cinemas, road junctions, and pedestrian bridges and near a public water fountain.

27 August 2007: The Hyderabad police released the news that the bombs were constructed from Neogel-90, an ammonium nitrate-based explosive used commercially in road construction.

October 2008: The accused were arrested by the Mumbai's ATS in October 2008 and were then handed over to the Hyderabad police in February 2009.

June 21, 2009: The Octopus filed the final 1195-page chargesheet against seven accused in the Criminal Court in Nampally. Of the seven accused named in the charge sheet, four are in judicial custody while the rest are absconding.

August 7, 2018: Completion of arguments and counter-arguments. Sessions Judge Srinivas Rao had posted the case for judgment on August 27.