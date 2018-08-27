2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case: Court postpones verdict to Sep 4

Hyderabad, Aug 27: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court postponed its judgement in 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case till September 4.

Arguments and counter-arguments were completed on August 7. The court was supposed to pronounce its judgment today against four alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives for triggering twin bomb blasts that left 42 people dead in the city.

The trial against the four accused - Anique Shafiq Syed, Mohammed Sadiq, Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Ansar Ahmed Badhsah Sheikh - was moved to a courtroom inside Cherlapalli Central Prison in Hyderabad from a courtroom at Nampally court complex in June.

The counter-intelligence wing of Telangana Police had filed three chargesheets against the four men.

In August 2013, the second Metropolitan Sessions Judge's court framed the charges against the "IM" operatives.

(With PTI inputs)