Time tested traditional Indian habits for 2020: Hear it from Luke Coutinho

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: A new year has already been started and people are gearing up with their new and exciting resolutions. Sounds too ambitious? Well, it might but the hectic and constant pressures in your daily life make it difficult for you to follow those resolutions ardently. So why not only focusing on those resolutions, which will make you healthy instead of planning to follow hundreds of them.

Making yourself healthy is not an 'one-day' thing and if you are not including the practice in your daily routine, it will be hard to be consistent. And who does not know the best way for being healthy lie on those old-school books!

Of course, you do not want to have old-age remedies in a time-taking way so an article in the website Nutrikorner.com gives you some tips about time-tested traditional Indian habits you can depend upon.

Turmeric powder with milk at night:

Turmeric, aka yellow gold is a medicinal as well as culinary herb. Having a warm beverage like turmeric powder with milk (haldi doodh) is one of the common habits followed in many Indian homes without fail.

Anti-inflammatory properties present in the turmeric milk helps manage digestive issues by promoting digestion, preventing stomach ulcers and diarrhoea.

It's a potent anti-inflammatory, ant antioxidant, immunity boosting, liver detoxifying, brain and neurological health boosting spice. 'Curcumin", an active ingredient present in turmeric is responsible for each of these benefits.

One of the main benefits of turmeric milk is that it helps to manage arthritic joint pains, body aches, muscle soreness, swollen joints as it's capable of lowering inflammation levels.

Good quality milk on the other hand is rich in amino acid "tryptophan", that acts as a precursor to serotonin, a happy hormone that helps elevate our mood and puts us in a state of sleep. Also, the presence of fat in milk aids a better absorption of turmeric (curcumin) as turmeric is well absorbed in the presence of fat.

Added all together, this beverage is a great immunity and sleep enhancer. Studies show how turmeric has positive effects on brain degenerative conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. It lowers inflammation levels and can help you have a young and glowing skin in the long run (unless you are allergic to milk). If you are suffering from cold and sore throat, then this turmeric drink can also be your go-to option for quick relief and cure.

Take it a step further and add a pinch of black pepper to this beverage to boost the bioavailability of curcumin. You could also add more spices like nutmeg and star anise.

To reap maximum benefits from turmeric, it's necessary to use the ones that have a high concentration of this curcumin. Though there are a number of local varieties of turmeric available, a handful of them have consistent curcumin levels to deliver optimal benefits.

If you want to confirm the purity of turmeric, pay close attention to its shade; pure turmeric has a deep-golden shade.

However, please note:

Milk may not suit everyone, especially those with lactose intolerance. If you are fine having milk, it is advised to consume milk from Indian cow breeds (A2) that is free of hormones and antibiotics.

If you are prone to excess mucus, then consume milk with caution.

Having a piece of jaggery after meals:

Recent scientific studies have revealed the immense health benefits of Jagger, initially referred as "poor man's chocolate". This is considered as an alternative to refined white sugar.

Jaggery/Gur is a superfood during the winter season because it keeps body warm.

Jaggery is loaded with antioxidants and minerals such as zinc and selenium and also helps to boost low haemoglobin levels. Anaemia or low haemoglobin levels is a huge concern amongst young women, teens and pregnant mothers in most parts of our country. A beverage mixes of lemon water and jaggery is a great remedy to boost iron levels.

The magnesium and potassium content in jaggery help dilate blood vessels thereby aiding management of blood pressure.

Having a piece of jaggery right after meals can help improve digestion as jaggery stimulates the release of digestive enzymes. It can improve digestion, reduce gas and bloating.

Additionally, it can also tame post meals sugar cravings! Many places in Northern India offer "masala gur", a type of gur with spices like fennel, cumin and black pepper that can further boost the digestion process.

Jaggery acts as a mild laxative and can help alleviate constipation.

Its rich in zinc and selenium, and in practices of Ayurveda, jaggery is also used as a detoxifying agent for liver and a blood purifier. It also supports detoxification of lungs in conditions like asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia. One can mix 1 tsp of jaggery in warm water and have it as a natural treatment for cough and cold.

It's a great cramp reliever for women going through PMS. A mix of 1 tsp of jaggery and 1 tsp of sesame seeds gives great relief in such cases.

Jaggery and sugar have an equal impact on your blood sugar levels. Thus, it is important to consume them both in moderation to suit your individual health profile.

Having some form of amla in your daily diet:

Indian gooseberry or amla, inexpensive, easily available addition to your meals if you are looking to boost your immunity. Amla contains essential minerals and vitamins that are not only integral to our body's well-being, but also indispensable to preventing and managing some of the most common and widespread diseases.

It combats common cold and coughs due to high Vitamin C content.

The vitamin C in Amla aid synthesis of collagen that helps maintain the integrity and firmness of skin.

Amla strengthens the inner walls of arteries that are often damaged due to faulty lifestyle habits like smoking and exposure to pollution.

Indian gooseberry manages high levels of bad cholesterol and diabetes and reduces inflammation, thanks to the presence of chromium, a trace mineral responsible for increasing insulin sensitivity of cells.

Amla can be consumed in the form of juice or chutneys, amla powder pickle or murabba. Many people consume it along with jaggery. This can be beneficial especially during winter as jaggery has properties that can provide the body with much-needed warmth.

Amla is rich in vitamin C, so people allergic to lemons can safely consume this as the next best alternative of vitamin C -rich fruit.

Chewing tulsi leaves:

The Holy Basil (tulsi) is a sacred plant in Hindu belief. A Tulsi plant is present in every Indian household as we worship the plant and use it for medicinal purposes

The Holy Basil is a known adaptogenic herb and helps address hormonal balances in the body.

Tulsi works as a natural decongestant and immunity booster in cases of chronic fevers.

It helps draw out excess mucous from nasal passages and relieve symptoms of asthma.

A freshly made shot of tulsi leaves is a great remedy to boost respiratory health in cases of cold, cough and pollution.

It helps in controlling blood sugar levels

It can be a great add on to one's diet in cases of kidney stones.

It's a great stress relieving herb. One could brew its tea to feel relaxed and calm. Its also a great alternative to tea and coffee.

It has a good amount of antioxidants that helps to combat free radicals.

Chewing a few leaves slowly can also help manage stomach pain. The herb has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help decrease inflammation and reduce infection caused by the H. pylori bacteria.

Kasuri methi:

The green leafy vegetable is extremely rich in iron, folate, magnesium and chlorophyll.

It also acts as a herb to keep your cholesterol levels in check by reducing bad cholesterol (LDL and triglycerides) as well as maintain heart health.

It can also be used as a potent galactagogue for lactating mothers. It aids management of blood sugar levels in case of diabetes.

Kasuri methi is super rich in fibre and promotes healthy bowel movement in case of constipation.

Fenugreek has been used as herb due to its medicinal properties and can be infused with coconut/castor/sesame oil for hair as fenugreek has the capacity to halt or delay pre mature greying of hair by retaining their pigmentation.

It can also be a diet as it can easily be added to dals, vegetable gravies, pickles, chapatis, stir frys, dosas, chillas, etc. Though the spice is mostly usually used as a flavouring agent, you can also use it as a mouth freshener post meal.

However, it is important to choose the right variant of kasuri methi to reap the most benefits.

This article authored by Luke Coutinho was originally published by Nutrikorner.com