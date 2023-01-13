Three senior executives at NDTV quit after Adani Group's takeover

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign from NDTV’s promoter firm RRPR following takeover by Adani Group

Among the high-profile exits at NDTV in the recent past include that of Ravish Kumar.



New Delhi, Jan 13: NDTV's three senior executives, including the group president, have resigned weeks after the Adani group took control of the broadcaster.

NDTV group's President Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer Arijit Chatterjee and Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi have resigned, the company said in a regulatory filing, as reported by PTI.

"The Company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team, which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the Company," NDTV said.

Last month, the media firm said its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had resigned as directors after billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate took majority control of the company.

Along with the Roys, four other independent directors also resigned, effective December 30, NDTV said in a statement.

Adani Group acquires NDTV founders Roys' 27.26% equity stake

Adani Enterprises Ltd, through subsidiaries RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, now owns 64.72 per cent of NDTV, which runs three national channels.

NDTV will give Adani Group a footprint in the media space as part of its broader diversification spree that has led to the expansion of the conglomerate beyond coal mining and ports into airports, data centres, cement and digital services.

The Roys will continue to hold a 2.5 per cent stake each in NDTV.

Shares of NDTV on Friday settled at Rs 305 apiece on BSE, up 4.67 per cent from the previous close.

Friday, January 13, 2023, 22:49 [IST]