Three medical college students tested corona positive

Madurai, Sep 21: Three medical college students in Madurai government medical college tested corona positive.

Reports said that three girl students studying second year in Madurai govermment college tested positive.

After examining them the reports confirmed that they were affected with corona.

The mangement informed that they was taken to Madurai government Rajaji hospital and are in quaratine.

After the reports of the three second year medical college students all the students were tested were none apart from these three was affected with corona.

The management also said that all the students including the staff of 350 was tested and no one was reported positive.

The college administration has advised the medical college to provide adequate protection to the students and to immediately inform the professors if there are fever and cough among the students.

The Madurai corporation officials were also indulged in the government medical college premises to ensure the safety measures inside the college.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 17:10 [IST]