'Threatened, harassed by Arvind Kejriwal, Jain': Conman Sukesh writes to Delhi LG

New Delhi, Jan 13: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused in Rs 200 crore extortion case, in his latest letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, has alleged that he was "severely threatened and harassed" by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his colleague Satyendar Jain.

"Last week, Satyender Jain gave me a final opportunity to accept their demands and to hand over all pieces of evidence against them in my possession to him, and this message was given by him through the Jail-14 Superintendent Mr. Rajkumar on the new year's eve i.e 31st afternoon," said Sukesh.

He has further claimed that he was offered " (the) post of selling seats for assembly election in Karnataka this year and also sand-mining contracts in Punjab" in lieu of withdrawing all statements given against them to "the high-powered committee and media".

"He further warned that if I don't agree then, he will make sure I will be transferred from one jail to another in Mandoli and will be tortured and harassed in a way that I, myself would be driven to a stage of committing suicide or will face the same fate like Sushant Singh Rajput, and the case will be closed and further he gave me 48 hours' time to decide, or else prepare to face the music," the letter reads.

In his prvious letter, Chandrashekhar claimed that Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for the party and jailed minister Satyendar Jain threatened him. The AAP rejects these charges.

Chandrashekhar had alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 for his "safety" in the prison. He has also alleged that Jain, along with the former Tihar Director General Sandeep Goel, threatened him after his letter to the LG became public.

Chandrashekhar, who is an accused in a Rs 200-crore scam case, was arrested after the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police lodged an FIR for cheating and extorting money from several individuals, including Religare Enterprises' former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 14:17 [IST]