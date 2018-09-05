This video of a little girl sleeping in class is the cutest thing you will find on the internet today

New Delhi, Sep 5: Social media is filled with videos of babies, cats, puppies and everything cute. The internet is a wonderful place where we can share our best moments and can get famous. Growing influence of social media is helping us to stay connected with people from all over the world.

People regularly share cute videos of their infants and toddlers. One such video of the cutest baby girl dozzing off in the classroom is getting viral all over the internet.

The girl has been called by her name Mansi, but she refuses to budge even when she is woken up several times by her classmate and her teacher.

One of her classmates tries hard to wake her up but the this sleepy head is just not bothered that she is in her classroom and is taking her sleep without noticing the people around.

The little girl changes her position, opens her eyes for once and again gets back to sleep.

Take a look at the video here: