  • search

This video of a little girl sleeping in class is the cutest thing you will find on the internet

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 5: Social media is filled with videos of babies, cats, puppies and everything cute. The internet is a wonderful place where we can share our best moments and can get famous. Growing influence of social media is helping us to stay connected with people from all over the world.

    People regularly share cute videos of their infants and toddlers. One such video of the cutest baby girl dozzing off in the classroom is getting viral all over the internet.

    This video of a little girl sleeping in class is the cutest thing you will find on the internet today
    Pic courtesy: YouTube grab

    The girl has been called by her name Mansi, but she refuses to budge even when she is woken up several times by her classmate and her teacher.

    One of her classmates tries hard to wake her up but the this sleepy head is just not bothered that she is in her classroom and is taking her sleep without noticing the people around.

    The little girl changes her position, opens her eyes for once and again gets back to sleep.

    Take a look at the video here:

    Read more about:

    social media viral video girl school

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 11:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue