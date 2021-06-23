This Karnataka village unaffected by COVID second wave

Mission Zero: Purusottampur block in Ganjam district is now COVID-19 free

Bengaluru, June 23: As disastrous pandemic hit India, a small village In Karnataka shines as a beacon of hope. With effective measures, Allapur village of Dharwad district has remained unaffected by the second wave of COVID-19.

Mallikarjun Radder, president, COVID19 Taskforce, Allapur village says not a single coronavirus positive case has been reported in our village so far.

The villagers took the lockdown challenge upon themselves, volunteering to impose lockdowns, distribute face masks and create awareness about the covid protocols.

"I have a hotel but I didn't open it due to the COVID19. We maintained distance and didn't visit another village," says a local Shivalingapp Angadi.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 15:57 [IST]