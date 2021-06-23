YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This Karnataka village unaffected by COVID second wave

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 23: As disastrous pandemic hit India, a small village In Karnataka shines as a beacon of hope. With effective measures, Allapur village of Dharwad district has remained unaffected by the second wave of COVID-19.

    This Karnataka village unaffected by COVID second wave

    Mallikarjun Radder, president, COVID19 Taskforce, Allapur village says not a single coronavirus positive case has been reported in our village so far.

    The villagers took the lockdown challenge upon themselves, volunteering to impose lockdowns, distribute face masks and create awareness about the covid protocols.

    "I have a hotel but I didn't open it due to the COVID19. We maintained distance and didn't visit another village," says a local Shivalingapp Angadi.

    More STORIES OF STRENGTH News  

    Read more about:

    stories of strength

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X