‘This is 21st century. where have we reached in name of religion’: SC on hate speeches

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 21: 'This is the 21st century. Where have we reached in the name of religion?', rued the Supreme Court on Friday while hearing a petition on hate speeches.

The topc court issued notice to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police and asked them to file a report on action taken against such offences within their jurisdiction. Any drawback in taking action would attract contempt of court against the erring officials.

The court also ordersed state govts and police authorities to take suo motu action in hate speech cases without waiting for a formal complaint.

Expressing concern over the incidents of hate speeches in the country, the top court said that such statements (hate speech) are disturbing, especially for a country that is democratic & religion-neutral.

"This is the 21st century. What have we reduced God to? Article 51 says we should have a scientific temper and in the name of religion, this is tragic," observed an apex court bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy.

"For penal action, are we looking at persecution that only statements against a particular community are being looked at? This court should not be seen as..." Justice Roy said.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea seeking its urgent intervention to stop the alleged growing menace of targeting and terrorising the Muslim Community in India.

The Petitioner alleged that no action was being taken by government authorities against such speeches. He argued that hate speeches were being made to make India a "Hindu Rashtra" before 2024 general elections.

There needs to be some directions to prevent such conspiracies resulting in such hate speeches, he submitted.