This election is about who will be Prime Minister of India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Bengaluru, Apr 16: The election heat is at its peak and on May 23 the fate of several political parties will be decided.

While the BJP is fighting the election on the development and corruption free government plank, the Congress has spoken about NYAY and also the Rafale Deal. NYAY is not a game changer says BJP Rajya Sabha Member, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

In this interview with OneIndia, Rajeev Chandrashekhar says that this election will be about who will be the Prime Minister of India for the next five years.

What is your overall view of the elections. Will the numerous ties ups in the opposition hurt the BJP?

Two negatives don't make a positive. Both these parties were rejected abysmally during the 2018 State elections. They are united only by a common shared desire to maximize looting and hanging on to power . They also share the common DNA of being dynasts trying to exploit the people.

Do you feel that NYAY will be a game-changer?

NYAY is no game changer. As a matter of fact - it reinforces the fact and reminds the voter of the abysmal failure of the Congress in tackling poverty over the last 65 years. As the leader of the Congress who himself has never held a job in his life - himself acknowledged yesterday that NYAY was inspired by the fake claim of the 15 lacs per citizen deposit. The country has already experienced from 2009 to 2014 how the Congress destroyed India's economy through reckless spending - creating much pain for middle class and poor.

Has the BJP given enough emphasis to farmers and the economy in its manifesto?

Yes. The poor and the Farmer and transforming their lives permanently and sustainably - is an article of faith for PM Modi and BJP.

Will the tie up between the Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka be a stumbling block for the BJP?

Should BJP have gone ahead with Tejasvini's candidature instead of Tejasvi Surya in Bengaluru South?

BJP has many excellent leaders - established and upcoming. It's not a zero sum issue for leaders and Karyakartas. Tejaswini Ananthkumar is a very highly respected leader and much admired. Tejasvi is a young up and coming Karyakarta. The party decided on Tejasvi's candidature and all in the BJP support that.

Are the Lingayats still behind the BJP in Karnataka?

Every Kannadiga - Lingayat, Vokkaliga, Kuruba, OBC, SC, ST, Brahmin, North Indian, Muslim, Christian who cares for a better future for India, Karnataka and therefore their families and their communities is behind Narendra Modi as the PM of the country. These elections are about who will be PM of India for next 5 years. The situation of the current Cong/JD(S) in state in untenable and must end. The development of Bengaluru and Karnataka can only move forward if there is BJP in center and in State

The BJP's main plank has been national security. Will it work in an election?

The BJPs main plank is development of India , to ensure that poor and farmers are given a new opportunity to a life of dignity and prosperity - and to make India a global Economic power. A prosperous India is only possible if we are a strong secure India and a National security doctrine that punishes those who terrorise us is part of that. Only Narendra Modi has delivered the political leadership for this .

Do you agree with the allegation that the BJP has politicised the Indian Army?

The Indian Army will not and cannot be politicized. The men of the Indian Army are warriors whose heart beat for all Indians. They serve the nation and not any Party.

NOTA threatens to be a big factor. How do you see this playing out?

It should not be. These are important elections where voters have to support and continue the progress of the last 5 years or go back to dark, corrupt days of the Congress.

On Rafale, the Congress has hurled charges against the BJP? Is it helping their narrative?

As I said, Rafale is another of Rahul's Shameless Lies.

Has the BJP picked up pace in Kerala? How many seats do you see the party winning?

Yes the BJP will do very well in Kerala. As I predicted in 2016 - the Left in Kerala is on its last legs and will be close to being wiped out in these elections. The CPM after these elections may even cease to be a national party. Kerala's politics will now be a fight between Congress and BJP led NDA.

Will the loss in the Hindi heartland in the assembly polls have a bearing on BJP in the Lok Sabha elections?

As I said - every voter knows this election is about who will be Prime Minister of India. I think most voters have a clear idea about who is best for a corruption-free and dynasty free , Secure, development for all oriented Governance.