This company gifts e-scooters to employees on occasion of Diwali 2021

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Nov 05: Surat-based Alliance Group, which runs business of embroidery machines, decided to offer electric scooters to its employees as Diwali gifts this year. The company has gifted what appears to be Okinawa PraisePro electric scooters priced at Rs 76,848 (ex-showroom).

He also mentioned that it is his passion to take every possible step for the protection of the environment.

Speaking to agencies, Subhash Dawar, Director of Alliance Group, said that the move was in view of the increasing fuel prices and other factors.

Dawar, was quoted by news agency ANI saying, "This issue not only remains in the media headlines but has also affected the financials stand of the company. This will not only save the expenditure on fuel but will also allow our company to contribute towards environmental protection and green appearance."

Subhash further said that he has always believed in the goodwill of the environment, and likes to live in the company of nature.

Subhash Dawar's son Chirag Dawar, who looks after the business, said that the company has gifted as many as 35 of its employees' electric scooters as a Diwali gift.

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 14:34 [IST]