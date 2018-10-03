  • search

'This award is a result of India's 1.25 bn strong population, says Modi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the United Nations' highest environmental honour 'Champions of The Earth Award' at a special ceremony in New Delhi. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presented the award to PM Modi at the event in Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra.

    After receiving the award, the PM said Indians were committed to save the environment.

    This award is a result of Indias 1.25 bn strong population, says Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    ''It is an honour for Indians. Indians are committed to save the environment. Climate and calamity are directly related to culture; till climate is not the focus of culture, calamity cannot be prevented. '' ''This award is a result of India's 1.25 billion strong population,'' said PM.

    Also Read | Modi conferred with UN 'Champions of The Earth' Award 2018

    The award was announced on September 26 on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly in New York.

    The honour was bestowed upon the PM for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and "unprecedented pledge" to put an end to single-use plastic by 2022. Besides the PM, five other individuals and organisations will also be awarded.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi united nations antonio guterres

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue