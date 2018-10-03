'This award is a result of India's 1.25 bn strong population, says Modi

New Delhi, Oct 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the United Nations' highest environmental honour 'Champions of The Earth Award' at a special ceremony in New Delhi. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presented the award to PM Modi at the event in Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra.

After receiving the award, the PM said Indians were committed to save the environment.

''It is an honour for Indians. Indians are committed to save the environment. Climate and calamity are directly related to culture; till climate is not the focus of culture, calamity cannot be prevented. '' ''This award is a result of India's 1.25 billion strong population,'' said PM.

The award was announced on September 26 on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly in New York.

The honour was bestowed upon the PM for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and "unprecedented pledge" to put an end to single-use plastic by 2022. Besides the PM, five other individuals and organisations will also be awarded.