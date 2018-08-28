'There is place for only one NGO in 'New India' - RSS, says Rahul Gandhi on arrest of 5 activist

New Delhi, Aug 28: Congress President Rahul Gandhi targeted the Modi government and RSS over the nationwide raids and arrests of human rights activists and lawyers, saying that there is place for only "one NGO" in "new India" which is called the RSS.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,"There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India,"

Earlier in the day, the Pune Police arrested five left-wing activists including Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao, for their alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

The police raided homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested at least five of them - poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and Chhattisgarh and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in Delhi.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau protested against the raids and arrests of left-wing activists, calling it a "brazen attack on democratic rights and civil liberties".