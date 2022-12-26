The year that was: Top features introduced by WhatsApp in 2022

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: 2022 has been quite a year for WhatsApp and it has made headlines for a variety of features it had introduced this year.

In the year 2022, WhatsApp introduced a new feature in which it allowed users to add up to 32 members. This is in fact times more of the previous limit. Further WhatsApp group chats will also allow users to accommodate up to 1,024 members.

WhatsApp also allows members to conduct calls-both audio and video using the call links options. Through this you will be able to invite other people to the group and whoever a new person joins the call a banner will be displayed. The links will be valid only for a period of 30 days.

WhatsApp polls;

Another interesting feature that WhatsApp rolled out was the create polls feature. Users will have the option to create polls and give 12 questions as options. The results can be viewed from the view votes section. The feature can be used on both individual and group chants.

To create a poll on iOS users can begin by clicking n the + signs which is next to chat box. Once you are there simply click on poll. Android users can tap on the paperclip icon next to the chat box and tap on the poll option.

Communities:

WhatsApp introduced this feature in which users will be able to convey the same message in multiple groups and in order to do so, users can initiate a new community or merge the pre-existing groups into one. This can be done by those who have the admin rights.

You can message yourself:

In December the new feature to message yourself was rolled out. Thanks to this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to share messages and media with themselves within the same application. You can also create notes for yourself and set reminders.

WhatsApp avatars:

The avatar feature where users can create customised avatars which can be uploaded as profile pictures of can be shared with others. While designing the avatar users will can choose the colour of the hair and other features which can be added. There are a total of 36 customisable stickers that users can choose from.

WhatsApp call history:

The company also introduced a tab for call history within the sideboard for some users and this features has been rolled out for Windows users who have signed up for the beta testing programme.

Photo upload quality:

WhatsApp will now let users send the best quality photos to their contacts and it will come with an additional data saver option. With this option the user can compress the photos so that lesser data is consumed.

Chat helpline:

Lastly WhatsApp announced a chat helpline thanks to which, users will get tips, announcement and know about the upcoming features.

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 16:47 [IST]