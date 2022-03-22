The Kashmir Files fallout: 'Centre should appoint panel to find out truth', says Farooq Abdullah

Amit Shah's J&K visit was necessary in aftermath of recent killings: Farooq Abdullah

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 22: The centre should set a probe commission to find out the real reason for the genocide and exodus of Kashmir Pandits, said National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday.

"I think they (BJP-led Central government) should appoint a commission and it will tell them who is responsible...You want to know the truth, you should appoint a commission," news agency ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

The remarks holds significance as it comes in the light of the newly released Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files'.

On Friday, Abdullah's Omar Abdullah said, "Many false things have been shown in 'The Kashmir Files' movie".

"When the Kashmiri Pandits left the Valley, Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister. Jagmohan was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir. VP Singh's government was at the Centre, supported by the BJP," he added.

"Why wasn't VP Singh's government and BJP shown in the film. It is not right to play with facts. We condemn the killings of Kashmiri Pandits. But didn't Kashmiri Muslims and Sikhs lose their lives?" Omar said.

Abdullah said that if 'The Kashmir Files' was a commercial movie, no one had an issue, but if the filmmakers claim that it is based on reality, then the facts are the other way round.

Produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty among others.

Since its release on March 11, the film has sparked a debate among the ruling BJP and the opposition.

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura and Goa, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.