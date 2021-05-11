The glitch: User tries to register for vaccination, learns four others took vaccine using his number

The endgame of this is is going to get people in India vaccinated: Dr Fauci

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: With the registration drive on and now open to the 18-44 group as well, many are registering themselves on the CoWin app.

This morning, Rajesh (name changed) decided to register himself for the vaccination against COVID-19. However he was in for a rude shock, when he learnt that four persons had already been registered for the vaccination. The maximum number of people who can register with one mobile number is four.

The four persons, Allamma, Rangamma, Nallaswamy and Saraswathi had not just registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, but had also received their first dose of the vaccination. While checking on their certificates that is on the CoWin portal, he learnt that they were vaccinated at a hospital in Chamrajnagar in Karnataka.

When we asked Rajesh if he clicked on any message or WhatsApp forward that could have led to this, he said he had not received any such message. We tried to find out more and what we learnt that there was a glitch and this may have happened at the start of the vaccination drive.

Many cases have been reported from CoWin 1.0 where the collection of data was done through Excel Sheet for healthcare and frontline workers. This primarily happened in the first drive when on-site registrations took place and errors were made.

Observing the glitch the states and Union Territories have been told to sensitise the verifiers and vaccinators about the problem and ensure that data entry is error free.

On finding such cases, the security measures of CoWin were enhanced and now the authorities say that none will be allowed to access the portal through the mobile phone number of another person without the consent of the owner of the mobile phone.

If anyone is facing such a problem, then should contact the CoWin helpline and immediately raise a complaint. The national helpline number is 1075.

