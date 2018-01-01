The deadly Jaish squad that struck CRPF centre had infiltrated in November

Five jawans were martyred in a horrific fidayeen strike at Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that these terrorists were part of an 8 member squad which had infiltrated into the Valley in November.

In November a high alert had been sounded after inputs suggested the presence of 8 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Kashmir and Punjab.

The 8 terrorists who infiltrated into India through the Line of Control at Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir also managed to slip into Punjab and had planned an attack on the lines of Pathankot.

Fresh Intelligence Bureau inputs suggested that 4 of the 8 terrorists had moved towards Punjab and were planning an attack on the scale of Pathankot.

The Punjab police have been intimated about the alert and directed to up security and also ensure that high profile installations are sensitised and secured. The intelligence also suggested specifically that the terrorists were headed towards Gurdaspur.

The Intelligence Bureau says that there has been a slight shift and Pakistan has been aiding infiltrations of the Jaish terrorists more. The Jaish is sent in ahead of major attacks and the group is known to hit security establishments. Incidents such as Pathankot and the Parliament attacks were attributed to the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The first time the input regarding the infiltration of the Jaish terrorists was reported on August 23. A second alert was sent a day later. It was stated that these terrorists had entered India through the Line of Control at Poonch. The alert also stated that the terrorists had split into two groups and infiltrated into the Valley.

The second alert pointed out that one batch was headed to Punjab and inputs suggested that they were planning a major strike.

OneIndia News