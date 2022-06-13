The culture of bulldozing thrives while the law sleeps: Sibal on demolition in Prayagraj

With SP support Kapil Sibal files RS nomination, says he quit Congress on May 16

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Jun 13: A day after authorities demolished an "illegally constructed" house of an accused in the violence in Prayagraj, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday said the "culture of bulldozing thrives" while the law sleeps.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house of the alleged mastermind of Friday's violence in Prayagraj amid heavy police deployment.

A day earlier, the properties of two people accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone-pelting had taken place as well. "Prayagraj: The culture of bulldozing thrives while the law SLEEPS," Sibal said in a tweet and added, "Desh badal raha hai (the country is changing)".

Sibal, who quit the Congress recently, was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh as an independent backed by the Samajwadi Party. PTI

Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 12:19 [IST]