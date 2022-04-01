The crimes of Zakir Naik: Extolling every Muslim to be a terrorist, paid Rs 50k per Islamic conversion

New Delhi, Apr 01: The government's decision to ban the Zakir Naik run Islamic Research Foundation was upheld by a tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The tribunal confirmed the government's order dated November 15 2021.

The tribunal said the there is enough reason for declaring the IRF as an unlawful association and banned it for five years. The Ministry of Home Affairs had in its order said that the speeches of Naik were objectionable in nature and he had been extolling known terrorists apart from stating that every Muslim should be a terrorist.

The notification also said that Zakir Naik has been promoting forcible conversion of youth Islam. He has also justified suicide bombings and had made objectionable comments against Hindus and Hindu Gods.

Naik not only provoked Muslims to take up arms, but was also involved in an extremely serious conversion racket. Investigations conducted in the year 2016 showed that his organisation was active and strong in many parts of the country.

A complaint had been filed by one Ebin Jacob from Kerala, who alleged that his sister had been converted. The lady in question was born as Merrin. However, following her marriage she was taken to meet Naik's aide, Arshi Qureshi. She had converted and her name was changed to Mirriam.

Sources in the investigating agency tell OneIndia that they have learnt that Rs 50,000 cash would be paid to people who would convert to Islam. "We believe that these were forced conversions which is against the law. Moreover the law on conversions does not permit monetary benefits" sources said.

Naik exploited the situation in Kerala and added to the already existing menace of conversions to Islam. In 2016 two of Naik's aides were arrested and they revealed in detail about this racket. At that time the police had 5,700 conversions under the scanner and it was believed that nearly a 1,000 of them were done by Naik's IRF.

Last year, the NIA arrested Nashidul Hamzafar a 26 year old management student from Wayanad in Kerala. He was the first ISIS recruit from Kerala to be deported from Afghanistan.

During his interrogation, he details the role played by Islamic preachers such as Naik and what sort of an influence they had on him, which ultimately prompted him to join the ISIS.

Naik has repeatedly claimed that he is being targeted due to his religion. An NIA official however says that this is misconstrued and the agency is targeting him for acts of terror.

