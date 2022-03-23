Terror threat: Delhi on high alert

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: Delhi has been put on very high alert after inputs were received by the Uttar Pradesh police about a possible terror attack. An anonymous mail attributed to the Tehri-e-Taliban was received claiming that an attack would take place in Delhi.

The UP police forwarded the same to their counterparts in Delhi. This is the second such incident being reported this month, the last one being about an attack on Holi. Acting on the input, the Delhi police conducted searches n Sarojini Nagar market.

The president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association Ashok Randhawa said due to some security threat, the Delhi have received orders t close the market and also observe a strict vidil. The Delhi police however denied this and said no order has been issued to close the market. We had been there to conduct a preventive search and not close the market, the police said.

Currently the Delhi police is trying to track the person who sent the mail apart from trying to verify the claim made by the person.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 9:00 [IST]