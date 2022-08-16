Telangana: Traffic comes to standstill at 11:30 am for mass singing of national anthem

Fact check: Video of US Army playing Indian National Anthem is an old one

Hyderabad, Aug 16: The national anthem was simultaneously sung by people across Telangana on Tuesday as part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders attended the event at Abids here.

#Telangana: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao joins mass singing of National Anthem in #Hyderabad as part of Swatantra Bharat Vazrotsavalu. Mass singing event held across the state at 11.30 am. Metro Trains stopped for a minute facilitating passengers to take part in mega event. pic.twitter.com/RDzezoY4eL — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 16, 2022

Rao paid floral tributes at a statue of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Abids before singing the national anthem.

75 years of Independence Day: Army Colonel covers 750 kms in 10 days to spread this message

Vehicular traffic also came to standstill at 11.30 AM to facilitate citizens to sing 'Jana Gana Mana'. The national anthem was also played on metro trains, halting operations for a brief period.

MASS SINGING OF NATIONAL ANTHEM AT RASOOLPURA SIGNAL RAMGOPALPET PS LIMITS pic.twitter.com/DeX07fHewH — SHO RAMGOPALPET (@shoramgopalpet) August 16, 2022

The state government made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the event.

#IndiaAt75 Samoohika Jateeya Geetalapana (Mass Singing of National Anthem)as a part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu today in Telangana Bhavan.Dr Manda Jagannath, SR, Sri KM Sahni,SR, Sri Vikram Singh Mann, OSD, Dr Gaurav Uppal, RC,officers & staff participated in the event pic.twitter.com/TytptjuUO1 — Telangana Bhavan (@TS_Bhavan) August 16, 2022

The state government is conducting the celebration of 75 years of Independence for a fortnight since August 8.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 12:57 [IST]