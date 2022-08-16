India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Telangana: Traffic comes to standstill at 11:30 am for mass singing of national anthem

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Aug 16: The national anthem was simultaneously sung by people across Telangana on Tuesday as part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence.

    Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders attended the event at Abids here.

    Telangana: Traffic comes to standstill at 11:30 am for mass singing of national anthem

    Rao paid floral tributes at a statue of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Abids before singing the national anthem.

    75 years of Independence Day: Army Colonel covers 750 kms in 10 days to spread this message75 years of Independence Day: Army Colonel covers 750 kms in 10 days to spread this message

    Vehicular traffic also came to standstill at 11.30 AM to facilitate citizens to sing 'Jana Gana Mana'. The national anthem was also played on metro trains, halting operations for a brief period.

    The state government made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the event.

    The state government is conducting the celebration of 75 years of Independence for a fortnight since August 8.

    Comments

    More NATIONAL ANTHEM News  

    Read more about:

    national anthem telangana celebration traffic

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X