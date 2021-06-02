YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana formation day: PM extends greetings

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Telangana on the state's formation day and said it is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas.

    Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

    Telangana formation day: PM extends greetings

    "Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and wellbeing of the people of Telangana," Modi tweeted.

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the people of the state.

    Telangana is home to age-old traditions and is known for its rich history, diverse cultural heritage and architectural grandeur, he noted.

    "The state and its able people have contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and the wellbeing of its people," Naidu said.

    More TELANGANA News  

    Read more about:

    telangana state formation day

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X