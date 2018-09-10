Telangana assembly election may be held in November itself

Hyderabad, Sep 10: The polls in Telangana may not be held along with the four other states. There is a chance that the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 may be held in November itself.

A team of the Election Commission of India will visit Telangana on September 11 to review the preparedness and also assess the situation. The panel would also study the feasibility of holding elections early in the state.

The terms of the Assemblies in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan are due to end between December 15 and January 20. The term of the TS assembly ended on September 6 after the same was dissolved.

Also Read | Telangana elections: Read this if your name is not on the electoral rolls

The EC according to sources is likely to release the poll schedule for the four states either by the end of October or the first week of November. In the case of Telangana, the schedule would be released in the second week of October in a bid to pave the way for a November poll, the source also added.