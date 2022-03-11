Technical malfunction: Centre orders probe into accidental firing of missile at area in Pak

New Delhi, Mar 11: Centre on Friday ordered a high-level inquiry into a missile which landed in Mian Channu city of Pakistan's Punjab province on March 9.

Issuing a statement, the government said, "On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry."

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," it added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and conveyed its strong protest over the alleged unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian-origin "super-sonic flying object" and sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident that could have resulted in a serious aviation accident.

The Indian diplomat who was summoned to the Foreign Office was told about the alleged violation of its airspace by an Indian-origin "super-sonic flying object" which entered into Pakistan from Suratgarh in India at 6:43 PM (local time) on March 9, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The object later fell on the ground near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan's Punjab province at around 6:50 PM on the same day, causing damage to civilian property. "The Indian diplomat was conveyed that the imprudent launch of the flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on ground," the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also voiced concern over the incident. In a statement, Qureshi alleged that India had endangered innocent lives by violating Pakistan's airspace as flights of Saudi and Qatar airlines, as well as domestic flights, could have been hit.

He said Pakistan would decide its next step after receiving India's explanation, adding that envoys of P-5 countries (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) will be called to the Foreign Office and briefed about the incident.

