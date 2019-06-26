TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar quits Party, joins BJP in presence of JP Nadda

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 26: In a blow to Telugu Desam Party (TDP), party spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of its Working President J P Nadda.

Dinakar also submitted his resignation to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

"I, Lanka Dinakar, herewith submitting my resignation for my position in the party as National Spokesperson and primary membership of the party after unanimous decision of my family members," the resignation letter stated.

Former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier tried to make light of the defection of party MPs to BJP.

He had said, "We fought with BJP only for Special Category Status & state's interests. We sacrificed Central Ministers for Special Status, condemn attempts of BJP to weaken TDP. Crisis is not new to the party. Leaders & cadre have nothing to be nervous about."

Dinakar's defection is interesting in particular because he has been particularly critical of the BJP-led NDA.

Earlier this year, he had accused the BJP of doing 'vendetta politics' by "using the Income Tax department" to conduct raids at various properties of Andhra Pradesh minister P Narayana.

"This is vendetta politics. BJP B team is in Andhra - Jagan Mohan Reddy, with Telangana Chief Minister (K. Chandrashekar Rao). They had asked P Narayana not to contest the election on behalf of TDP. He didn't accept the proposal, so they are using the Income Tax department with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP," Dinakar had told ANI then.

The party stands practically decimated in the state after securing only 23 seats in 151-member Assembly. It also won only three out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The strength of TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha has also fallen to two after four MPs resigned.