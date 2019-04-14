TDP responds to EC's displeasure ​over presence of EVM theft accused in Naidu's delegation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 14: The N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has responded to Election Commission's displeasure over the inclusion of Hari P Vemuru, an 'EVM theft accused techie', in the delegation which met the poll body to raise concerns over EVM malfunctioning in the state during the poll day, April 11.

"Would like to state that instead of focusing on the issue, the Commission is trying to avoid the situation," read TDP's response to EC, ANI reports.

"ECI is not willing to discuss with him stating reason of criminal case while on many occasions he attended sessions on EVMs," the letter added.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and submitted a memorandum alleging that a large number of EVMs malfunctioned during polling in the state on Thursday and inadequate security led to incidents of violence.

The Election Commission had written to the Telugu Desam Party asking how a person with criminal antecedents could be part of the delegation led by its chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the poll panel on Saturday.

The commission, in its letter, said when Naidu visited, he was accompanied by one Hari Prasad, who has repeatedly raised various technical issues regarding the functioning of EVMs and claimed to have technical expertise in the field. The letter said it was decided that Prasad would get a detailed briefing from the technical team of the Election Commission.