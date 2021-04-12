Tamil New Year 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes For Friends, Family, WhatsApp Status

No night curfew on New Year’s Eve: West Bengal govt

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Apr 12: Tamilians worldwide celebrate their Tamil New Year 2021 on the first day of the Chithirai month, and it concurs with the Sun's transit to the Mesha Rashi (Aries).

In Tamil, people say "Puthuandu vazthukal", which means happy New Year in their language.

Interestingly, on the same day, natives of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Bihar and Bengal also celebrate their New Year.

For those wishing their loved a Tamil New Year 2021, here is something to help you out.

On this Tamil New Year,

Wish you be showered with

The Divine blessings...

Of happiness and Prosperity

Puthandu Vazthukal !!!

A new beginning

New hopes

and new horizons to reach

May the Sun radiate all the goodness of life

In the coming year and always!

Puthandu Vazthukal!

In this New Year, let's make a promise to oneself. A promise to be a better human being, a better family person and most importantly a better citizen for our country.

Let this Tamil New Year

Brings lot of cheer, affluence and Peace

In your life.

May the Divine power gives you enough

Strength for tolerating highs and lows of life

With Calmness.