    Tamil New Year 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes For Friends, Family, WhatsApp Status

    By
    |

    Chennai, Apr 12: Tamilians worldwide celebrate their Tamil New Year 2021 on the first day of the Chithirai month, and it concurs with the Sun's transit to the Mesha Rashi (Aries).

    Tamil New Year 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes For Friends, Family, WhatsApp Status

    In Tamil, people say "Puthuandu vazthukal", which means happy New Year in their language.

    Interestingly, on the same day, natives of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Bihar and Bengal also celebrate their New Year.

    For those wishing their loved a Tamil New Year 2021, here is something to help you out.

    On this Tamil New Year,

    Wish you be showered with

    The Divine blessings...

    Of happiness and Prosperity

    Puthandu Vazthukal !!!

    A new beginning

    New hopes

    and new horizons to reach

    May the Sun radiate all the goodness of life

    In the coming year and always!

    Puthandu Vazthukal!

    In this New Year, let's make a promise to oneself. A promise to be a better human being, a better family person and most importantly a better citizen for our country.

    Let this Tamil New Year

    Brings lot of cheer, affluence and Peace

    In your life.

    May the Divine power gives you enough

    Strength for tolerating highs and lows of life

    With Calmness.

    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 16:31 [IST]
