Tamil Nadu: Two lionesses of Arinagar Anna Zoological Park test positive for COVID-19

Bareilly (UP), Jun 10: Two lionesses of the Arinagar Anna Zoological Park in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, while a lion was found to have contracted distemper virus, the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) here said Thursday.

Seven samples had been sent to the city-based institute from the zoo for testing.

"Of the samples of seven animals (four tigers and three lions) from the Tamil Nadu zoo, one lioness tested positive for SARS CoV-2 and distemper virus, one lioness for SARS CoV-2, and one lion tested positive for distemper virus," IVRI Joint Director K P Singh said.

All four tigers have tested negative for both the viruses, he said.

A report is being sent to the zoo authorities in Tamil Nadu, Singh added.

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 14:58 [IST]