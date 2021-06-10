YouTube
    By
    |

    Bareilly (UP), Jun 10: Two lionesses of the Arinagar Anna Zoological Park in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, while a lion was found to have contracted distemper virus, the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) here said Thursday.

    Tamil Nadu: Two lionesses of Arinagar Anna Zoological Park test positive for COVID-19
    Representational Image

    Seven samples had been sent to the city-based institute from the zoo for testing.

    "Of the samples of seven animals (four tigers and three lions) from the Tamil Nadu zoo, one lioness tested positive for SARS CoV-2 and distemper virus, one lioness for SARS CoV-2, and one lion tested positive for distemper virus," IVRI Joint Director K P Singh said.

    All four tigers have tested negative for both the viruses, he said.

    A report is being sent to the zoo authorities in Tamil Nadu, Singh added.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 14:58 [IST]
