Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result 2022 likely to be declared tomorrow: List of websites to download

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 16: The Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result 2022 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are likely to be declared by the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) on June 17, tomorrow.

Last year the TN SSLC 10th result was declared on August 23. All the students had been declared pass. It may be recalled that in 2020 the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams had been cancelled due to COVID-19. In 2018, the pass percentage in Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam was 95.2 per cent while in 2018 it was 94.5 per cent.

The results will be available on the official website and this means that students can download the same online. The Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result 2022 will be available on tnresults.nic.in.

List of websites to download TN SSLC 10th result 2022:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

results.gov.in