When will schools reopen in Tamil Nadu for 1st to 8?

Tamil Nadu rural local body poll results: Counting of votes begins

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Oct 12: The counting of votes for the rural local body elections in nine districts in Tamil Nadu is underway amid tight security. The nine districts that went to polls are Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruppatur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram and Kallakurichi.

Counting process at a centre in Katpadi in Vellore district was delayed after the candidates complained that the seal in a ballot box was missing.

The first phase recorded 77.4% polling while the second phase registered 78.5% polling, during two phase polling in the state.

The ruling DMK and AIADMK are the major contenders. AIADMK's ally the PMK chose to contest on its own from all the nine districts, while another ally the BJP is contesting alone in Kallakurichi district.

Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK has sought the poll body to webcast telecast the process of counting of votes on October 12 in the districts where the elections were held.

In a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner, the party's legal wing joint secretary R M Babu Murugavel urged the authorities to restrict access inside the polling booths, counting centres for MLAs, MPs and their nominees, agents and also to ensure the ballot votes were counted at a static place.

The result will be declared online on its website https://tnsec.tn.nic.in as and when the updates come in. The polling, to elect about 27,003 posts was peaceful barring a minor incident of stabbing in Vellore.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 9:22 [IST]