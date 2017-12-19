Tamil Nadu: Is PM Modi campaigning in RK Nagar?

Campaigning for the high-stakes December 21 bypoll to the RK Nagar assembly seat will end on Tuesday evening and the outcome of the election is likely to be seen as a report card of the 17-month old AIADMK government. The political campaign will end by 5 pm and the Election Commission has made it clear that there will be no related activities afterward as per rules.

To the surprise of many voters, a lookalike of PM Narendra Modi was seen during BJP's campaign in the constituency. The man dressed in a saffron kurta with BJP symbol lotus on his chest to get the attention of the electorates. The lookalike Modi is campaigning for Karu Nagarajan, State Secretary of BJP, contesting from R K Nagar.

A lookalike of PM Narendra Modi seen during BJP's campaign for #RKNagarBypoll in Chennai. Campaigning ends today with voting on December 21 pic.twitter.com/AdITZPsItU — ANI (@ANI) 19 December 2017

Meanwhile, PM Modi is in Kanyakumari to visit families affected by cyclone Ockhi. PM Modi reviewed Cyclone Ockhi relief operations in Kanyakumari. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami were also present.

As many as 59 candidates are in the fray, however, reports say the bypoll is virtually confined to old warhorse AIADMK's Madhusudhanan, DMK's Maruthuganesh and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

(With agency inputs)