Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari releases BJP manifesto; Full list of promises

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Mar 22: The BJP on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The document was unveiled by the Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh at the party headquarters in Chennai in presence of other party leaders.

Speaking after the launch, Gadkari expressed confidence that NDA will emerge victorious in the assembly polls. "I am confident that NDA will get the majority in Tamil Nadu. We will have a new government and Tamil Nadu will be developed as a progressive state," he said.

Key highlights of BJP manifesto:

50 lakh new employment opportunities will be created.

Fishermen assistance of Rs. 6000 per year would be provided like it's being provided for farmers.

Tamil Nadu will be made Number 1 state in South India in Ease of Doing Business.

12 Lakh acres of Panchami Land will be recovered and handed over back to Scheduled Caste people of Tamil Nadu

The administration of Hindu temples will be handed over to a separate board comprising Hindu scholars and saints.

Total prohibition will be implemented in the state

Free two-wheeler driving license will be issued to girls aged between 18 and 23.

Free Tablets will be provided to 8th and 9th-grade students

Separate Budget for Agriculture

All essential commodities that are distributed through the Tamil Nadu Public

Distribution System will be delivered to homes directly for all electronic ration cardholders

Government Multi-specialty hospitals will be established at all district headquarters in the state and treatment will be provided free of cost

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, pure drinking water through pipelines will be provided free of cost to every household in the state within 2022

Sand mining will be banned for 5 years to prevent the erosion of riverbeds and

improve the groundwater table. During this time, the import of sand for construction will be allowed

Chennai Corporation will be divided into 3 municipal corporations similar to New Delhi

Legislative Council will be revived again in Tamil Nadu to allow experts from various fields to debate and participate in the legislative process