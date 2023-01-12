Tamil Nadu CM Stalin passes resolution for Sethusamudram project

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Jan 12: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday moved a resolution regarding Sethusamudram project in the state assembly.

"Due to political reasons, BJP opposed Sethusamudram Project. Former CM of TN, Jayalalitha was in favour of this project but suddenly changed her stand and filed a case against it," ANI quoted Stalin in a tweet. The DMK government wants the Centre to kick-start the abandoned project without any delay.

Stalin had recently said that Sethusamudram project boosts the economy of the state while reducing the travel time of bigger ships.

Ram Setu is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

However, the Sethusamudram shipping channel project has been facing protests from some political parties, environmentalists and certain Hindu religious groups. Under the project, a 83 km-long deep water channel was to be created, linking Mannar with Palk Strait, by extensive dredging and removal of limestone shoals.

On the other hand, Subramanian Swamy's plea on seeking direction to the government to declare 'Ram Setu' as a national heritage monument came up for hearing on Thursday and the Centre sought time till February first week to file its response.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha granted time to the government to file a reply to the plea and posted the matter for hearing in the second week of February. The Chief Justice told the SG, who was present in court, "Mr Solicitor, Mr. Swamy is saying you have not kept your commitment to file the counter in the Ram Setu matter." The Solicitor General replied that the issue is under consideration and discussion is going on. The response will be filed and asked the bench to keep the matter for hearing in February's first week, he added.